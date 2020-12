eye Title Creator

Winamp Skins Collection 114,377 114K Winamp Skin: Pika_Amp software eye 114,377 favorite 0 comment 0

Winamp Skins Collection 17,831 18K Winamp Skin Pack by www.winamp.com texts eye 17,831 favorite 1 comment 0

Skin Pack for Winamp

Topic: Skin Winamp



Winamp Skins Collection 12,253 12K v2 technics white resting by johnnyg0 by johnnyg0 software eye 12,253 favorite 0 comment 0

Here the updated turntables skins. What's new: Buttons are incorporated better into the turntables elements. scratches on vinyls , EQ more like titles on the label, Playlist is a position marker on the right vinyl, red light on in the playing skins, the shadow menu has been redone, text changed. It has matching EQ, Playlist and other windows, but work done there is basic (keep in mind I only use the main window). If you really like the turntables and use other windows a lot, I strongly suggest...

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skin: Expensive Hi Fi 1 2



Winamp Skin: Winamp Vista Classic



spirited away chihiro by misakichan

( 1 reviews )



Winamp Skin: Windows Classic



Winamp Skins Collection 6,548 6.5K classic mario by luigihann software eye 6,548 favorite 3 comment 0

This skin is based on some of the very first Mario games for arcade and NES. This was actually my first skin, but originally I made only the main window, and I finished it after I got better at skinning.

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skin: Expensive HI FI Sony 2005

favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite ( 1 reviews )



Winamp Skins Collection 5,885 5.9K Winamp Skin: Internet Archive by luigihann software eye 5,885 favorite 1 comment 0

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skin: Old Mac OS



wonder woman wonder woman s wrath by orgie666 dbeyyw4



Winamp Skin: winamp Ti



Winamp Skin: The Hustler



Winamp Skins Collection 4,566 4.6K pioneer st3 by genesis01 software eye 4,566 favorite 2 comment 0

This is my latest winamp skin, I hope you all like it. It's supposed to look like the new Pioneer OEL car stereos, you be the judge.

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skins Collection 4,286 4.3K nightcrawler by t k by t-k software eye 4,286 favorite 0 comment 0

We think of it as Devia v2. If it's improved or not is up to you to decide. WA 2.9x compliant and ALL windows skinned (since when did t-k start doing that!) Made for Depthcore's pack #9 TECHNICA The last skin we will be making as a DC skinner. Hail Depthcore [link] Enjoy the skin. :: UPDATE :: Re-uploaded on 1/15/07 ...

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skins Collection 4,041 4.0K zlomp by herod software eye 4,041 favorite 0 comment 0

Second of my skins. And last one at the moment, i'm too lazy to finish the next one (with only main window nicely skinned) No mnibrowser, avs, or cursors. As usual. I solved the eq and plylist (not skinned) problem. My fault - old file was submitted :/

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skin: Winamp5 Classified v5.5



Winamp Skins Collection 3,592 3.6K super mario land software eye 3,592 favorite 2 comment 0

super mario land



Here the updated turntables skins. What's new: Buttons are incorporated better into the turntables elements. scratches on vinyls , EQ more like titles on the label, Playlist is a position marker on the right vinyl, red light on in the playing skins, the shadow menu has been redone, text changed. It has matching EQ, Playlist and other windows, but work done there is basic (keep in mind I only use the main window). If you really like the turntables and use other windows a lot, I strongly suggest...

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skins Collection 3,171 3.2K Winamp Skin: Nightshade software eye 3,171 favorite 1 comment 0

Winamp Skin: Nightshade



Winamp Skin: Classic Ebony



yboris minimal winamp by yboris



Winamp Skin: Black SlanXP2 Update



Winamp Skins Collection 2,879 2.9K winstepamp by dangeruss software eye 2,879 favorite 2 comment 0

A matching amp for the WinStep skins collection.

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skin: Bento Classified



Winamp Skin: Nucleo NLog v2G



Winamp Skin: Modern Style Marshall Stack



Winamp Skins Collection 2,465 2.5K Winamp Skin: Cyanian software eye 2,465 favorite 1 comment 0

Winamp Skin: Cyanian



Winamp Skin: CHROMEngine Indigo v5



Winamp Skin: Void (dark)



Winamp Skins Collection 2,298 2.3K DeviantArt Winamp Skin Archive data eye 2,298 favorite 3 comment 0

A gathering of Winamp Skins for download from DeviantArt.



Winamp Skins Collection 2,173 2.2K expensivehifi11 by willmooney software eye 2,173 favorite 0 comment 0

If you would like the position bar disabled but unsure how to then download it here: [link] open winamp and press alt + s if you have any questions about errors in the skin. There are no major changes in this, in fact the design is almost identical to v1.0. I spent most of the time fixing up the shadows and shine on the main controls. I also tried out a rotating cursor. Here's the update list. Added: - Rotating cursor - Dented area above main volume - Dolby digital, DTS, Digital cinema sound...

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



xmms skin for winamp by dainori



Winamp Skin: KENWOOD ALLORA III



Winamp Skin: Winamp Classic [CM]



Winamp Skins Collection 2,069 2.1K windows media player by andy84 software eye 2,069 favorite 2 comment 0

amai kaori no mukoo ni kimi o mita utsukushiku mo hageshii memai no naka iki o kirashi oi kakeru kono boku no mune ni karaita ana wa dokomade hirogaru no ka ochiteyuku kedo aenakute memai ni mi o shizumereba kono no sora o amagumo ga ooi tsuku shite yuku and she said mada sukoshi hadasamui hi no asa wa dokoka monougede saigo no kotoba ga heyachuu o kake mawatteimasu aenakute memai ni mi o shizumereba kono no sora o amagumo ga ooi tsuku shite yuku marude koboreta INKU no yoo ni sora ga nijinde...

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skins Collection 1,878 1.9K spiderman cartoon by andy84 software eye 1,878 favorite 2 comment 0

watashitachi wa kono ikusen no hoshi ni umareta no kimi ni deaeta kiseki zutto mukashi ni mita yume no tsuzuki osanai koro wa subete shinjiteita mou ichido aitai mou nido to kimi ni wa aenai nagareboshi ni negai kaketeta yakusoku wo shiteta kogoeru yoru watashitachi wa kono ikusen no hoshi ni umareta no kimi ni deaeta kiseki futari dake no mono nemuri kara samete sore ga maboroshi demo kokoro ni wa kitto ikitsuzuketeru yo doushitemo tsutaetai mou ichido kimi ni wa tsutaetai negaiboshi wa...

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skins Collection 1,845 1.8K mac os x software eye 1,845 favorite 2 comment 0

mac os x



Winamp Skins Collection 1,824 1.8K c64 by losah software eye 1,824 favorite 2 comment 0

c64

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skin: Kelly Brook Wet n Sexy



I have updated my old skin... Hope You like it!

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skin: PIPBoy 2000 Audio Player v140



Winamp Skins Collection 1,577 1.6K elaysia by x4-deejay software eye 1,577 favorite 0 comment 0

from Elaysia vinyl

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skins Collection 1,481 1.5K winamp black by StabbyMcTwist software eye 1,481 favorite 0 comment 0

Nothing special... Just a black version of the Winamp Classic skin. * Special Thanks to Lozt.Prophet for the blue visualization. [link] * Had to resubmit this skin... Thanks DA Naz..err Mods.. Wish I could go through and pick and choose what -I- think isn't good enough on your pages... 02/14/06 - Update: Added a blue bar visualization from Lozt.Prophet's VistaAmp skin (Thank you!!). 11/29/05 - Changed the Media Library/About Box lightning bolt button to the Black & Gold/Orange icon, I think...

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skin: Classic Ashen



Winamp Skin: DeadScarlett Winamp



Winamp Skins Collection 1,353 1.4K commander keen by ScallopedLlama software eye 1,353 favorite 1 comment 0

Holy cow is this old. Probably made this the summer after I was in 7th or 8th grade! wow. Anyway, it's a winamp classic skin of commander keen. This is my last winamp skin and I think It's my best one. I actually busted out some creativity and didn't just make it a buttons-on-top-of-a-picture skin. I'm rather proud of this'un. Unfortunately, I made this before winamp 2.9.1 so there's no library skinning, but everything else is skinned nicely. Of course, this baby works wonders in winamp 5 and...

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



aiwa nsx s90 3 0 by fernsx d5hd3sx



Winamp Skin: Bionica v2



Winamp Skin: TopazAmp v5



Winamp Skin: Angel Beats! Amp



Winamp Skin: Super Mario Bros



zorgii by garet jax d8v9fit



Winamp Skin: Super Mario Kart



A collection of skins archived into a single .zip file from the MyWinAmp.com site in 2018.



wonder woman wonder by orgie666 dbeyytz



Winamp Skins Collection 1,244 1.2K v2 vestax turntables resting by johnnyg0 by johnnyg0 software eye 1,244 favorite 0 comment 0

Here the updated turntables skins. What's new: Buttons are incorporated better into the turntables elements. scratches on vinyls , EQ more like titles on the label, Playlist is a position marker on the right vinyl, red light on in the playing skins, the shadow menu has been redone, text changed. It has matching EQ, Playlist and other windows, but work done there is basic (keep in mind I only use the main window). If you really like the turntables and use other windows a lot, I strongly suggest...

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skin: low budgie winamp skin



amper 3 by fernsx d5hd3la



Winamp Skins Collection 1,195 1.2K nasa amp by dangeruss software eye 1,195 favorite 0 comment 0

Previously available only on [link] as a featured skin. Matches the NASA style I was playing with for a while.

Topics: Art, Digital Art, Photography, Traditional Art, Community Art, Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Skins,...



Winamp Skin: MetalX Apollo



Winamp Skin: Classic White



Winamp Skin: Aphex Twin Windowlicker



Winamp Skin: Nucleo AlienMind v5



Winamp Skin: Technics SC EH790EP S v10



Winamp Skin: dcb blue



Winamp Skins Collection 1,050 1.1K refurbished hitachi stereo software eye 1,050 favorite 0 comment 0

refurbished hitachi stereo



Winamp Skin: Red Alert 2



Winamp Skin: Aimp Classic



Winamp Skin: Windows XP Royal